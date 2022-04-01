Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 167,800 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,809,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,800 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 16.6% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned 7.51% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $145,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4,897.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000.

AVUS stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.24. The stock had a trading volume of 92,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,900. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.08. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $70.57 and a 52-week high of $81.26.

