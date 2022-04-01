Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Sells 13,571 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,571 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $9,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 111,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 242.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,519,000 after acquiring an additional 404,325 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,016,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,619,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,826,000 after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.63. 578,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,850. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $65.94 and a one year high of $74.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.86.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

