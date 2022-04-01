Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Sells 29,574 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,574 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 34,143,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,940 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,595,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,239,000 after acquiring an additional 363,481 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,388,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,597,000 after acquiring an additional 318,008 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,365,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,459,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $124,438,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

DFAC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.65. 1,020,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,832. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.