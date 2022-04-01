WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $48.83

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.83 and traded as low as $48.61. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $48.61, with a volume of 10,328 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 31.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth $56,000.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

