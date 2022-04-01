WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.55 and last traded at $47.81. 93,442 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 196,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.85.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGGY. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 437,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,679 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 285,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after acquiring an additional 23,864 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 371.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 23,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $8,098,000.

