World Token One Day Volume Reaches $71,240.00 (WORLD)

World Token (WORLD) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, World Token has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. World Token has a market cap of $867,014.73 and $71,240.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00047655 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.79 or 0.07433536 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,792.82 or 0.99958913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00055813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00046960 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token was first traded on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,746,877 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

