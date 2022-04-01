Wownero Trading Down 6.3% This Week (WOW)

Wownero (WOW) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Wownero has a total market cap of $7.71 million and approximately $22,074.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00047408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

