Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Tops One Day Trading Volume of $309.00 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $595,495.82 and approximately $309.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $309.99 or 0.00666003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00047786 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,429.02 or 0.07367056 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,475.43 or 0.99849976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00055311 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

