Wright Investors Service Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.5% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 949.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the third quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE:JPM opened at $136.32 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.27 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $402.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.53.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.