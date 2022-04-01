W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading Up 7.1%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) was up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 77,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,292,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Several research analysts have commented on WTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $577.77 million, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 2.63.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.98 million. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. W&T Offshore’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $523,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.