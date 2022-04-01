Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.21.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $79.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.73 and a 200-day moving average of $86.32. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $137.43.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

