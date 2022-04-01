Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) shot up 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.53 and last traded at $28.44. 8,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 343,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.68.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XNCR. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

Get Xencor alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $28,994.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $87,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,524 shares of company stock valued at $279,886. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Xencor during the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Xencor by 39.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Xencor by 7.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 576,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after acquiring an additional 40,355 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Xencor by 56.8% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Xencor by 26.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.