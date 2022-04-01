XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 17,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $965,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.18. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $103.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 2.07.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). XPEL had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in XPEL by 35.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in XPEL by 217.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after buying an additional 113,861 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in XPEL by 68.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in XPEL by 13.3% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in XPEL by 12.9% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 59,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter.

About XPEL (Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.