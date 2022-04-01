XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $137.97

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 137.97 ($1.81) and traded as low as GBX 122.40 ($1.60). XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 124 ($1.62), with a volume of 59,780 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on XPS shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 131.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 137.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of £254.39 million and a PE ratio of 31.79.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to pension scheme trustees and sponsoring employers for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, member option exercises advice, and scheme benefit design advice.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.