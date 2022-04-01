Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.70. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 15,408 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.16.
Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter.
Xtant Medical Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)
Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xtant Medical (XTNT)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.