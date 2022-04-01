Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.70. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 15,408 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XTNT. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Xtant Medical by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 33,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Xtant Medical by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Xtant Medical Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

