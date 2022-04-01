Xuez Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (XUEZ)

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Xuez coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xuez has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Xuez has a market capitalization of $57,994.88 and approximately $47,632.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 56.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xuez Coin Profile

Xuez (XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,260,091 coins and its circulating supply is 4,293,658 coins. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Xuez Coin Trading

