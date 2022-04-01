YAM V3 (YAM) Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges

YAM V3 (YAM) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. YAM V3 has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and $77,001.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One YAM V3 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000569 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00037325 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00108346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM V3 is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,194,090 coins and its circulating supply is 13,318,480 coins. The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

