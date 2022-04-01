Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.79

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 20836593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CSFB set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after buying an additional 11,803,111 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 14.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,686,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,792 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Yamana Gold by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,164,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621,093 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,160,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,002,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.