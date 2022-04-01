Yield Guild Games (YGG) One Day Volume Tops $124.52 Million

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for about $3.38 or 0.00007275 BTC on popular exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $379.03 million and $124.52 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded up 22.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00047655 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.01 or 0.07438657 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,517.26 or 1.00122866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00055413 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games' total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,139,662 coins.

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

