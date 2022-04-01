Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading 11.5% Higher

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $7.92. 2,754 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 233,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DAO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Youdao has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

The firm has a market cap of $960.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of -0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Youdao, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Youdao by 953.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 636,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 575,849 shares during the period. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Youdao during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Youdao during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Youdao by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,648,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,047,000 after purchasing an additional 275,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

