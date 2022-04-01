Yü Group (LON:YU) Shares Down 2%

Yü Group PLC (LON:YU – Get Rating) was down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 230.40 ($3.02) and last traded at GBX 230.40 ($3.02). Approximately 2,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 8,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($3.08).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 250.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 242.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.59 million and a PE ratio of 8.86.

YÃ¼ Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers in the United Kingdom. The company supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. It also provides electric vehicle charge points; meter installations to connect properties under construction; and energy insights and advice services.

