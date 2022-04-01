Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after buying an additional 51,601 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 144,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.53. 3,932,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,498. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.66. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $107.08 and a one year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 43.68%.

YUM has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.41.

About Yum! Brands (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.