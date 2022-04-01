YVS.Finance (YVS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34,895.00

YVS.Finance (YVS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 1st. One YVS.Finance coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. YVS.Finance has a market capitalization of $141,633.91 and approximately $34,895.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00047655 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.79 or 0.07433536 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,792.82 or 0.99958913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00055813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00046960 BTC.

YVS.Finance Profile

YVS.Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,610 coins and its circulating supply is 1,302,564 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance . YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

