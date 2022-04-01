Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) to report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aegon’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aegon will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aegon.

AEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aegon in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.82) to €5.60 ($6.15) in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.60) to €5.00 ($5.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.70 ($5.16) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aegon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

NYSE AEG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,995,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,450,601. Aegon has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after buying an additional 160,777 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 318.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 66,439 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 571,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 98.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 17,135 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 76.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 66,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

