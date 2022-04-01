Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics’ earnings. Alaunos Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alaunos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alaunos Therapeutics.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:TCRT traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,386. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $141.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

