Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.44 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alithya Group by 164.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,742 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alithya Group by 148.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 59,017 shares during the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alithya Group stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $220.70 million, a PE ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 0.91. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

