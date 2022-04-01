Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) will report sales of $7.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.70 million. BrainsWay posted sales of $6.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year sales of $34.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.35 million to $35.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $41.73 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $42.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BrainsWay.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on BrainsWay in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrainsWay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

BWAY opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.89. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.66 million, a P/E ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in BrainsWay by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BrainsWay in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in BrainsWay in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BrainsWay by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BrainsWay in the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

