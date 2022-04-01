Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AGGet Rating) (TSE:FR) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AGGet Rating) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of AG stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,626,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,990,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -678.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $18.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -149.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

