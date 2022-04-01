Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Natural Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) to Post $1.00 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that United Natural Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. United Natural Foods posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ UNFI opened at $41.35 on Friday. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.03.

About United Natural Foods (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.