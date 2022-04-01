Zacks: Analysts Expect Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mandiant’s earnings. Mandiant posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mandiant.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a net margin of 149.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. Mandiant’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mandiant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Mandiant stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.19. Mandiant has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $23.33.

In other Mandiant news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $1,453,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,412 shares of company stock worth $6,678,712 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNDT. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,897,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mandiant by 712.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,086,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091,453 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,072,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,615,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

