Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to Post $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.89. Agree Realty reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on ADC shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.32.

ADC traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.48. 476,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 152.81%.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

