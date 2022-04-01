Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BrightView’s earnings. BrightView posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $591.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.95 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.07%. BrightView’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

BV has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair cut BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

BV stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.37. BrightView has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34.

In other BrightView news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightView during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BrightView during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightView during the 4th quarter worth $80,000.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

