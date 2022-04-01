Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) to announce $1.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $6.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.21 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

CBOE stock opened at $114.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.76. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $96.44 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

