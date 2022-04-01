Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to Post $0.35 EPS

Analysts expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) to report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.41. Aaron’s posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aaron’s.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.85 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE AAN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.15. 331,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,777. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $624.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.98%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 128,896 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 38,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 65.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s (Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aaron’s (AAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.