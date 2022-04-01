Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.71 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for GAP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.73 billion. GAP reported sales of $3.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAP will report full-year sales of $16.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.78 billion to $17.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.14 billion to $18.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. GAP’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America cut shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GAP in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in GAP by 270.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in GAP during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

