Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) will report sales of $52.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.13 million. Travere Therapeutics reported sales of $47.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $210.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.58 million to $221.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $265.44 million, with estimates ranging from $234.00 million to $302.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.37) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TVTX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $36,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,302. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000.

TVTX opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.64. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average is $27.07.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

