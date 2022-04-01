Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Trimble posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.75 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.17.

Shares of TRMB stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.21 and a 200-day moving average of $79.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble has a 12-month low of $62.32 and a 12-month high of $96.49.

In other news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 116.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $590,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,128 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $301,255,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth about $128,763,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 10,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 170.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,661 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

