Zacks: Brokerages Expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.80 Million

Brokerages forecast that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) will report $51.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. Absolute Software reported sales of $30.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full year sales of $207.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $207.00 million to $207.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $230.65 million, with estimates ranging from $228.80 million to $232.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Absolute Software.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

ABST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Absolute Software by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absolute Software stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. Absolute Software has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $428.80 million, a PE ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0642 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently -92.59%.

Absolute Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Absolute Software (ABST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.