Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Announce $1.16 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.09. Ameris Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ameris Bancorp.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABCB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ:ABCB traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.99. 561,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 144,589 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 284,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 24.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.