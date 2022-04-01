Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($1.77) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($0.80). Arcturus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.44) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.04) to $14.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS.

ARCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,056,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,095,000 after acquiring an additional 585,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,121,000 after acquiring an additional 38,882 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,492,000 after acquiring an additional 143,631 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,911,000 after acquiring an additional 143,631 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 479,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCT stock traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $28.91. 417,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,462. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The company has a market cap of $762.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.81.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

