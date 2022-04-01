Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.08 Million

Equities analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) will post $33.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.01 million. Mitek Systems reported sales of $28.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year sales of $139.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.02 million to $142.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $158.51 million, with estimates ranging from $154.54 million to $161.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.42%. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Jason Gray sold 3,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $50,963.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $40,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,958 shares of company stock worth $240,815. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $793,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 459,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 57,424 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MITK opened at $14.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $649.85 million, a PE ratio of 69.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

