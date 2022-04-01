Zacks: Brokerages Expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.13 Million

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHIGet Rating) will post $245.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $239.30 million and the highest is $250.90 million. Omega Healthcare Investors reported sales of $273.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $979.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $954.10 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $955.00 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,242,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,115,000 after purchasing an additional 100,132 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,359,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,646,000 after purchasing an additional 36,454 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,397,000 after buying an additional 43,836 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,796,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,760,000 after buying an additional 1,150,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,498,000 after buying an additional 56,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.94. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 151.41%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors (Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.