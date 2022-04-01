Zacks: Brokerages Expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.13 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) will post $245.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $239.30 million and the highest is $250.90 million. Omega Healthcare Investors reported sales of $273.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $979.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $954.10 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $955.00 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,242,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,115,000 after purchasing an additional 100,132 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,359,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,646,000 after purchasing an additional 36,454 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,397,000 after buying an additional 43,836 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,796,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,760,000 after buying an additional 1,150,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,498,000 after buying an additional 56,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.94. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 151.41%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

