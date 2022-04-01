Zacks: Brokerages Expect RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RVL Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.31). RVL Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 93.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RVL Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RVL Pharmaceuticals.

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.23% and a negative net margin of 138.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RVL Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVLP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.69. 239,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,774. The company has a market capitalization of $105.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.80. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $4.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

