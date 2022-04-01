Zacks: Brokerages Expect The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AES’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. AES reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AES will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AES.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AES in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AES by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in AES by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 167,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AES by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of AES by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AES traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,585,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,141,851. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. AES has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. AES’s payout ratio is -96.92%.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

