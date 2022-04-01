Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.84

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (LON:ZIOC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.84 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.61 ($0.03). Zanaga Iron Ore shares last traded at GBX 2.81 ($0.04), with a volume of 345,583 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.61 million and a PE ratio of -7.01.
Zanaga Iron Ore Company Profile (LON:ZIOC)
