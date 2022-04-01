Zano Reaches Market Cap of $11.94 Million (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Zano has a total market cap of $11.94 million and approximately $72,117.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zano has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00002324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,038.73 or 0.99481282 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00063180 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.51 or 0.00340343 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00011917 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00139712 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00048347 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000430 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001178 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,130,857 coins and its circulating supply is 11,101,357 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

