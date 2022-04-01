Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,370 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.55% of Zebra Technologies worth $174,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.33.

ZBRA traded down $6.47 on Friday, reaching $407.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,987. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $375.63 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $436.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.88.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

