Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.69

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.69 and traded as low as C$3.81. Zentek shares last traded at C$3.86, with a volume of 50,862 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$382.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Get Zentek alerts:

Zentek (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.56 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Zentek Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., a graphene technology solutions company, engages in developing graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. ZEN Graphene Solutions has collaboration with Graphene Composites Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zentek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.