Zero Price Hits $0.0252 on Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 38.1% higher against the dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $282,873.44 and $89.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.82 or 0.00401117 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00090928 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00112304 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007500 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000469 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,246,935 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

