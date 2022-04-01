Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 146,855 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,680,876 shares.The stock last traded at $2.65 and had previously closed at $2.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $159.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.50 million. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 43.80%. Analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Zhihu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Zhihu by 947.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Zhihu during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

